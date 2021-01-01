Dr. David Hoyt is a chemist with the Biomolecular Pathways team. Hoyt has over 30 years of experience with research related to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and other forms of spectroscopy. His research focus has been on the structure and dynamics of bio-complexes and metabolite identification via NMR. More recently, his interests have broadened to include biogeochemistry and NMR specialty-probe development projects. Hoyt has co-authored peer-reviewed publications in Nature Microbiology, Nature Communications, Nature Structural Biology, PNAS, Cell, ISME, Molecular Cell, JACS, Biochemistry, and Journal of Magnetic Resonance. For 10 years Hoyt served in EMSL management and for over 25 years in technical support of the EMSL user program—providing research collaboration in high-field liquids NMR with structural biology and metabolomics applications, as well as in situ chemistry projects. Hoyt was responsible to site and develop ~$12 million in new American Reinvestment and Recovery Act funded magnetic resonance systems between June 2009 and November 2011. He has also served as project manager of several recent procurements for PNNL. From 2002 to present he worked to site and develop over $40 million in NMR and electron paramagnetic resonance equipment with EMSL operations. This work included enhancements to in situ controlled-environment NMR and metabolomics capabilities. His leadership on the R&D team for high temperature and high-pressure NMR rotor capability development for in situ measurements of mixed-phased chemistry and biologics has recently led to licensing by Revolution NMR LLC (Fort Collins, CO). His present interests now include advancing PNNL and EMSL science through further work developing and participating in research and R&D of integrated capabilities related to biological, environmental, and molecular-interface contexts.