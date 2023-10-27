Expertise: cognitive neuroscience, vision, hypnotic suggestibility, anomalous experiences, psi

David J. Acunzo, PhD, is Assistant Professor in the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. After a degree in telecommunications engineering from IMT Atlantique (France), David obtained his PhD in neuroinformatics from the University of Edinburgh (UK) and then occupied research positions at CIMeC - Center for Brain/Mind Sciences, University of Trento (Italy), and the Centre for Human Brain Health, University of Birmingham, UK. He has worked on a diverse array of cognitive neuroscience topics including vision, attention and semantic processing using various computational and functional neuroimaging techniques including EEG, MEG and fMRI. His current research interests include abnormal perceptions, response to hypnotic suggestion and extraordinary experiences including mystical and psi experiences.

Senior Researcher offering data science skills

Background in telecommunications engineering.

Strong quantitative and analytical skills applied to the research environment. Track-record of delivering research output and technical solutions using data analytics and machine learning. Extensive experience collaborating with stakeholders globally.