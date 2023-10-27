David J. Acunzo, Ph.D.

David J. Acunzo, Ph.D.

University of Virginia Division of Perceptual Studies

Research Scientist

Expertise: cognitive neuroscience, vision, hypnotic suggestibility, anomalous experiences, psi  


David J. Acunzo, PhD, is Assistant Professor in the Division of Perceptual Studies at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. After a degree in telecommunications engineering from IMT Atlantique (France), David obtained his PhD in neuroinformatics from the University of Edinburgh (UK) and then occupied research positions at CIMeC - Center for Brain/Mind Sciences, University of Trento (Italy), and the Centre for Human Brain Health, University of Birmingham, UK. He has worked on a diverse array of cognitive neuroscience topics including vision, attention and semantic processing using various computational and functional neuroimaging techniques including EEG, MEG and fMRI. His current research interests include abnormal perceptions, response to hypnotic suggestion and extraordinary experiences including mystical and psi experiences.  


Senior Researcher offering data science skills 
Background in telecommunications engineering. 
Strong quantitative and analytical skills applied to the research environment. Track-record of delivering research output and technical solutions using data analytics and machine learning. Extensive experience collaborating with stakeholders globally.

Title

Cited By

Year

Neuroscience: Possibly Incompatible - But Methodologically Complementary

This commentary considers the fields of extrasensory perception (ESP) research and cognitive neuroscience, discussing points of conflict and domains where they may be complementary.
