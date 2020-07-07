David J. Jackson’s research focuses on the links between young people’s entertainment and political preferences. He has also written extensively about organized labor’s campaign contribution strategies. His interests extend beyond the US to Canada, where his research has focused on entertainment and politics, as well as gambling policy. He is also interested in Poland and the Polish diaspora in the United States, and he has written about the role of music in the creation and maintenance of the Polish-American identity. He is the host of the Sunday Morning Polka Show on WXUT, 88.3FM in Toledo from 10:00 to 12:00PM. FIELDS OF STUDY American Politics Political Behavior Media and Politics Canadian Government and Politics EDUCATION David J. Jackson earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Detroit, his M.A. in political science from BGSU, and his Ph.D. from Wayne State University.