David J. Jackson’s research focuses on the links between young people’s entertainment and political preferences. He has also written extensively about organized labor’s campaign contribution strategies. His interests extend beyond the US to Canada, where his research has focused on entertainment and politics, as well as gambling policy. He is also interested in Poland and the Polish diaspora in the United States, and he has written about the role of music in the creation and maintenance of the Polish-American identity. He is the host of the Sunday Morning Polka Show on WXUT, 88.3FM in Toledo from 10:00 to 12:00PM. FIELDS OF STUDY American Politics Political Behavior Media and Politics Canadian Government and Politics EDUCATION David J. Jackson earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Detroit, his M.A. in political science from BGSU, and his Ph.D. from Wayne State University.
"Should [candidates] start avoiding celebrity endorsements rather than courting them? I don't think so, but they should choose their endorsers carefully, and more importantly, deploy them selectively."
"Celebrities' involvement in politics continues to increase, and politicians tend to welcome most endorsements without reservation. But celebrities can be just as divisive as anyone else engaged in the political process today. Seekers of office should deploy celebrity support strategically. That means making sure the energy and attention celebrities bring are delivered to the right voters, which requires targeting celebrity endorsements through select traditional as well as social media platforms."
