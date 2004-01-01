default-image-newswise

David Kline, PhD

Staff of Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

Ocean acidification causes bleaching and productivity loss in coral reef builders

1097

2008

Caribbean corals in crisis: record thermal stress, bleaching, and mortality in 2005

482

2010

Doom and boom on a resilient reef: climate change, algal overgrowth and coral recovery

289

2009

Role of elevated organic carbon levels and microbial activity in coral mortality

266

2006

Mechanisms of reproductive isolation among sympatric broadcast‐spawning corals of the Montastraea annularis species complex

241

2004

Major cellular and physiological impacts of ocean acidification on a reef building coral

203

2012

The other ocean acidification problem: CO2 as a resource among competitors for ecosystem dominance

195

2013

The effect of ocean acidification on symbiont photorespiration and productivity in Acropora formosa

169

2010

Automated annotation of coral reef survey images

163

2012

Pathologies and mortality rates caused by organic carbon and nutrient stressors in three Caribbean coral species

152

2005

Coral-associated archaea

152

2004

INTERACTIONS BETWEEN OCEAN ACIDIFICATION AND WARMING ON THE MORTALITY AND DISSOLUTION OF CORALLINE ALGAE1

149

2012

Future reef decalcification under a business-as-usual CO2 emission scenario

136

2013

A short-term in situ CO2 enrichment experiment on Heron Island (GBR)

116

2012

Sponge biomass and bioerosion rates increase under ocean warming and acidification

112

2013

Natural disease resistance in threatened staghorn corals

111

2008

Towards automated annotation of benthic survey images: Variability of human experts and operational modes of automation

109

2015

Ocean acidification and warming scenarios increase microbioerosion of coral skeletons

96

2013

Dolomite-rich coralline algae in reefs resist dissolution in acidified conditions

81

2013

The spectral quality of light is a key driver of photosynthesis and photoadaptation in Stylophora pistillata colonies from different depths in the Red Sea

73

2010

