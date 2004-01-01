Ocean acidification causes bleaching and productivity loss in coral reef builders 1097 2008

Caribbean corals in crisis: record thermal stress, bleaching, and mortality in 2005 482 2010

Doom and boom on a resilient reef: climate change, algal overgrowth and coral recovery 289 2009

Role of elevated organic carbon levels and microbial activity in coral mortality 266 2006

Mechanisms of reproductive isolation among sympatric broadcast‐spawning corals of the Montastraea annularis species complex 241 2004

Major cellular and physiological impacts of ocean acidification on a reef building coral 203 2012

The other ocean acidification problem: CO2 as a resource among competitors for ecosystem dominance 195 2013

The effect of ocean acidification on symbiont photorespiration and productivity in Acropora formosa 169 2010

Automated annotation of coral reef survey images 163 2012

Pathologies and mortality rates caused by organic carbon and nutrient stressors in three Caribbean coral species 152 2005

Coral-associated archaea 152 2004

INTERACTIONS BETWEEN OCEAN ACIDIFICATION AND WARMING ON THE MORTALITY AND DISSOLUTION OF CORALLINE ALGAE1 149 2012

Future reef decalcification under a business-as-usual CO2 emission scenario 136 2013

A short-term in situ CO2 enrichment experiment on Heron Island (GBR) 116 2012

Sponge biomass and bioerosion rates increase under ocean warming and acidification 112 2013

Natural disease resistance in threatened staghorn corals 111 2008

Towards automated annotation of benthic survey images: Variability of human experts and operational modes of automation 109 2015

Ocean acidification and warming scenarios increase microbioerosion of coral skeletons 96 2013

Dolomite-rich coralline algae in reefs resist dissolution in acidified conditions 81 2013