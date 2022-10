Merrick has worked in state emergency management for more than 15 years in roles such as planning, external affairs and air operations. He developed and currently oversees the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Program’s Disaster Incident Research Team, which deploys to disaster impact areas to perform field research on disaster and emergency management. This team has deployed to disasters such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Michael to assist state and local agencies, perform data collection, and complete research projects. His research interests include emergency management planning and policy, remote sensing and unmanned aircraft systems and information technology in emergency management.