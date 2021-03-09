David Odde is the Medtronic Professor of Engineering in Medicine at the University of Minnesota. Trained as a chemical engineer at the University of Minnesota and Rutgers University, Odde joined the newly created Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Minnesota in 1999 where he is a professor and Associate Director for Strategic Research Initiatives in the Institute for Engineering in Medicine. In his research, Odde’s group builds computer models of cellular and molecular self-assembly and force-generation-dissipation dynamics, and tests the models experimentally using digital microscopic imaging of living cells ex vivo and in engineered microenvironments. His group seeks to bring an engineering approach that uses physics-based modeling and analysis to understand, predict, and control disease outcomes (oddelab.umn.edu). Dr. Odde is an elected Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), the Biomedical Engineering Society (BMES), the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering (IAMBE), and the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and is the Director of the Physical Sciences in Oncology Center at the University of Minnesota (psoc.umn.edu), which is focused on modeling the mechanics of cancer cell migration in biologically relevant contexts. Dr. Odde is a featured speaker in ASME's VisualizeMED virtual conference, April 14-15.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Traction dynamics of filopodia on compliant substrates
|
655
|
2008
|
Laser‐guided direct writing of living cells
|
317
|
2000
|
Laser-guided direct writing for applications in biotechnology
|
289
|
1999
|
Laser‐guided direct writing for three‐dimensional tissue engineering
|
268
|
2005
|
Mechanochemical model of microtubule structure and self-assembly kinetics
|
242
|
2005
|
Estimates of lateral and longitudinal bond energies within the microtubule lattice
|
230
|
2002
|
Potential for control of signaling pathways via cell size and shape
|
215
|
2006
|
Rapid microtubule self-assembly kinetics
|
193
|
2011
|
Stable kinetochore-microtubule attachment constrains centromere positioning in metaphase
|
185
|
2004
|
Microtubule assembly dynamics at the nanoscale
|
176
|
2007
|
Chromosome congression by Kinesin-5 motor-mediated disassembly of longer kinetochore microtubules
|
174
|
2008
|
Rapid dynamics of the microtubule binding of ensconsin in vivo
|
161
|
2001
|
Microtubule bending and breaking in living fibroblast cells
|
150
|
1999
|
Tension-dependent regulation of microtubule dynamics at kinetochores can explain metaphase congression in yeast
|
142
|
2005
|
Kinetics of microtubule catastrophe assessed by probabilistic analysis
|
131
|
1995
|
Determinants of maximal force transmission in a motor-clutch model of cell traction in a compliant microenvironment
|
124
|
2013
|
Laser-guided manipulation of non-atomic particles
|
124
|
2004
|
Micropatterning of living cells by laser-guided direct writing: application to fabrication of hepatic–endothelial sinusoid-like structures
|
117
|
2006
|
Regulation of the MEX-5 gradient by a spatially segregated kinase/phosphatase cycle
|
116
|
2011
|
Tensile force-dependent neurite elicitation via anti-β1 integrin antibody-coated magnetic beads
|
115
|
2003
ASME’s VisualizeMED: Modeling and Simulation in Medicine will take place on April 14-15, 2021. This two-day virtual event is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing together industry experts of technology and masters of technique who are effectively implementing it with the goal to increase the application and adoption on a global scale.
09-Mar-2021 12:30:48 PM EST
"Modeling and simulation [...] can identify the drug treatments that are less likely to be effective and the ones that are more likely to be effective".
- https://www.newswise.com/coronavirus/fast-tracking-clinical-trials-vaccine-delivery-and-personal-protective-equipment-through-engineering-live-virtual-event-for-march-11-3pm-et/?article_id=747245
"It would by itself potentially cut costs in half and if we could go further and be more iterative in how we develop therapies and predict in advance and start to track failures that are happening early in clinical trials and could pull the plug on them or redirect [them]".
- https://www.newswise.com/coronavirus/fast-tracking-clinical-trials-vaccine-delivery-and-personal-protective-equipment-through-engineering-live-virtual-event-for-march-11-3pm-et/?article_id=747245