Dr. David Price – Professor and Chair of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University since 2006 and was Chief of Family Medicine at Hamilton Health Sciences from 2004-2018. While most of his career has been as a comprehensive family physician in major urban centres (including Vancouver and Hamilton), he is proud of the fact that he gained significant clinical experience in a number of rural and northern communities. During his tenure as Chair, the Department has experienced substantial growth such that it now graduates over 100 family medicine residents annually, has a full-time faculty of over 40 with approximately 1,400 part-time faculty and 200 staff. The total Department budget overseen is now just under $40 M annually. The research enterprise within the department has also grown proportionately, with approximately $19 M managed annually and is recognized both nationally and internationally for its work in primary care. Through his leadership roles at the University and Hospital, and his involvement with local, regional, and provincial government bodies where he acts as a consultant and advisor, he has developed expertise in primary care reform and health care policy development. As the Chair of the Provincial (Ontario) Expert Advisory Panel on Primary Care (2013-2014) he was instrumental in helping produce “Patient Care Groups: A new model of population based primary health care for Ontario” (“Price Report”). Locally, he was the founding director of the Maternity Centre of Hamilton; a multidisciplinary centre that cares for prenatal and intrapartum patients. Dr. Price was also instrumental in helping to create the academic Family Health Team at McMaster University, an interprofessional team, currently serving over 40,000 patients in the Hamilton area. He was a key player in the development of the $85 M, David Braley Health Sciences Centre, a six-story, 185,000 sq. ft. home for Family Medicine and Hamilton Public Health in the downtown core. He has participated in over $6M in peer reviewed research funding (> $1M as lead) and has been the lead in over $15 M of other funding from a variety of Governments and Agencies. David has authored over 35 peer reviewed publications (half of these as either lead or senior author) and published numerous other articles/book chapters. In April 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was tasked with chairing the Primary Care Advisory Table on behalf of Ontario’s Ministry of Health.