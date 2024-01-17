Dr. David Montague serves as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs - student success and a professor of criminal justice at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He formerly served as the director of online learning. Dr. Montague completed federal investigations for 14 years in law enforcement and intelligence capacities working for the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a federal drug diversion investigator. At the age of 23, he lectured on Asset Forfeiture at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and at 29, he was appointed as head of investigations for the United States JFK Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB) as the senior investigator. He later went on to serve as a consultant on national security matters with US Investigations Services, Inc. and was a member of the founding faculty of the PhD Program in Organizational Leadership at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In 2004, he joined UA Little Rock’s Department of Criminal Justice as an Assistant Professor teaching in both undergraduate and graduate programs. He has used his time at UA Little Rock to facilitate a mix of his teaching, research, and service in such a manner as to use his access to expose students via projects, collaborate both on and off campus, and generate grant and contract funding as often as possible. He founded the UA Little Rock Senior Justice Center to promote service and research on crime against older people. He is the recipient of the 2003 Outstanding Faculty Staff Award for Outstanding Teaching and Intellectual Development of Undergraduate Students by the University of Maryland at College Park Nyumburu Cultural Center, the 2009 UA Little Rock College of Professional Studies Faculty Excellence Award in Teaching, and the 2014 UA Little Rock College of Professional Studies Faculty Excellence Award in Service. He is also the recipient of the 2016 Felix Fabian Founder’s Award from the Southwest Association of Criminal Justice, awarded for outstanding contribution to SWACJ and the criminal justice profession. Dr. Montague formerly served as the graduate coordinator for the UA Little Rock Master of Science Program in criminal justice and is a graduate of the LeadAR Program, the Arkansas State leadership program involving a two-year commitment of service-learning and travel within-state and the People’s Republic of China. He was a founding member of the UA Little Rock’s Chancellor’s Committee on Race and Ethnicity, and his most recent funded research project was to evaluate programming for the Arkansas Department of Community Correction, dealing with services for clients during and after release from prison. In 2017, he was appointed to a part-time role as coordinator of UA Little Rock’s university-level mentoring program for new faculty. Dr. Montague is active in the community volunteering as a deputy sheriff in Arkansas, participating in a rehabilitation program at three prisons, and has served on several discipline-related boards – one of them being the board of directors for the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, one of the largest national associations for criminal justice educators. He has presented his research internationally at conferences in Austria, Slovenia, Germany, Holland, Trinidad, and Canada. In addition to serving as a keynote speaker nationally, he has testified before two state legislatures on prospective policies. He has written numerous publications and is the coauthor of the book Travesty of Justice: The politics of crack cocaine and the dilemma of the Congressional Black Caucus, now in its Second Edition. He is also finishing up a new book dealing with his tenure as part of the Congressional reinvestigation of JFK assassination records during the 1990s. Dr. Montague resides in Little Rock, Arkansas with his wife and daughter.