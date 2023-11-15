David Shrekenhamer, PhD

David Shrekenhamer, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Program Manager of Physics, Electronic Materials, and Device Research

Expertise: PhysicsElectronic Materialsand DevicesElectromagnetic Spectrumoptical phase-change materialselectronic circuitrynonlinear effectschiralityand bi-anisotropy

Title

Cited By

Year

Johns Hopkins APL Researchers Develop Advanced Material for Efficient Thermal Management

Researchers at Johns Hopkins APL made a breakthrough in developing a smart material that changes its behavior based on temperature.
15-Nov-2023 11:05:34 AM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07398