University of Oregon

Associate Professor of Management | Doug McKay Research Scholar

Expertise: Daylight Saving Timeworker behaviorworker health and productivityOrganizational Behavior

David Wagner, an associate professor of management at the University of Oregon, has conducted studies on the impact of daylight saving time and productivity and health. Wagner’s research found that the day after the spring shift to daylight saving time, mining injuries increase by 6 percent. Entertainment-related internet searches increase by 3.1 to 6.4 percent, suggesting that office workers are more likely to misuse their workplace internet access after the time change. The costs don’t stop there. A recent study found that judges hand out sentences that are 5 percent longer in duration the day after the time change.

“Based solely on the findings from our two studies, along with a study showing that the time change predicts a 5 percent increased incidence of heart attacks, economists estimate that the annual spring time change costs the American economy $434 million each year,” Wagner says.

