David Wagner, an associate professor of management at the University of Oregon, has conducted studies on the impact of daylight saving time and productivity and health. Wagner’s research found that the day after the spring shift to daylight saving time, mining injuries increase by 6 percent. Entertainment-related internet searches increase by 3.1 to 6.4 percent, suggesting that office workers are more likely to misuse their workplace internet access after the time change. The costs don’t stop there. A recent study found that judges hand out sentences that are 5 percent longer in duration the day after the time change.