Yu can discuss UWM’s new international engineering co-op program with Foxconn, which will send students to Taiwan to study at Chung Yuan Christian University and work at Foxconn facilities, beginning in February 2019. The program is the first of its kind in Wisconsin. Yu also can talk more broadly about international talent development programs and the unique opportunities they provide for students who will go on to work in a global economy. And, he can discuss plans for the Sept. 17 Foxconn Day at UWM, which will be a talent search open to students and the general public.