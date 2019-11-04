In 2009, she joined the Department of Pathology & Molecular Medicine at McMaster University and was promoted to associate professor in 2014. In 2019, she was promoted to tenure professor in the same department. The Bowdish lab focuses primarily on the effects of aging on the immune system, specifically macrophages. Her lab has been able to elucidate a mechanistic explanation for how aging alters myeloid cells and how these cells increase susceptibility to pneumococcal pneumonia. In 2017, the Bowdish lab demonstrated that age-associated gut microbe dysbiosis in mice increases age-associated inflammation. Bowdish currently holds an h-index score of 38. Bowdish's published works have received much media attention and continue to contribute more information regarding the interplay between the immune system, the gut microbiota, susceptibility to infection and aging.
It’s a mystery why COVID-19 isn’t following the pattern of other viruses, like the seasonal flu which is especially lethal for the very young and old, said Dawn Bowdish, the Canada Research Chair in aging and immunity at McMaster University.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The human antimicrobial peptide LL-37 is a multifunctional modulator of innate immune responses
|
768
|
2002
|
Modulation of the TLR-mediated inflammatory response by the endogenous human host defense peptide LL-37
|
562
|
2006
|
The cationic antimicrobial peptide LL-37 modulates dendritic cell differentiation and dendritic cell-induced T cell polarization
|
491
|
2004
|
Impact of LL-37 on anti-infective immunity
|
435
|
2005
|
A re-evaluation of the role of host defence peptides in mammalian immunity
|
413
|
2005
|
Age-associated microbial dysbiosis promotes intestinal permeability, systemic inflammation, and macrophage dysfunction
|
394
|
2017
|
Immunomodulatory properties of defensins and cathelicidins
|
330
|
2006
|
Immunomodulatory activities of small host defense peptides
|
325
|
2005
|
MARCO, TLR2, and CD14 are required for macrophage cytokine responses to mycobacterial trehalose dimycolate and Mycobacterium tuberculosis
|
301
|
2009
|
The human cationic peptide LL-37 induces activation of the extracellular signal-regulated kinase and p38 kinase pathways in primary human monocytes
|
294
|
2004
|
Host defense peptide LL-37, in synergy with inflammatory mediator IL-1β, augments immune responses by multiple pathways
|
235
|
2007
|
The human cationic host defense peptide LL-37 mediates contrasting effects on apoptotic pathways in different primary cells of the innate immune system
|
194
|
2006
|
Standardizing scavenger receptor nomenclature
|
149
|
2014
|
Blood CD33 (+) HLA‐DR (−) myeloid‐derived suppressor cells are increased with age and a history of cancer
|
148
|
2013
|
An accessory to the ‘Trinity’: SR-As are essential pathogen sensors of extracellular dsRNA, mediating entry and leading to subsequent type I IFN responses
|
136
|
2010
|
A consensus definitive classification of scavenger receptors and their roles in health and disease
|
131
|
2017
|
The loss of topography in the microbial communities of the upper respiratory tract in the elderly
|
130
|
2014
|
Macrophage receptors implicated in the “adaptive” form of innate immunity
|
122
|
2007
|
Apoptosis of airway epithelial cells: human serum sensitive induction by the cathelicidin LL-37
|
118
|
2006
|
Conserved domains of the class A scavenger receptors: evolution and function
|
117
|
2008
“We hope that in the future we will be able use drugs or pre- or probiotics to increase the barrier function of the gut to keep the microbes in their place and reduce age-associated inflammation and all the bad things that come with it.”
- More than a ‘gut feeling’ on cause of age-associated inflammation
" [...] what I would advise people to do, if there is any chance you have been in contact with somebody who even might have these symptoms, you should really minimize your social contacts, if you are able to stay home, that’s great, if you’re not able, then we need to have you being adamant about handwashing and keeping away from people, we want you 2 meters away from people, covering your mouth when you sneeze."
- https://www.newswise.com/articles/video-and-transcript-newswise-live-covid-19-expert-panel-3-16-2020
"[...] in your home, if you do have symptoms and you want to keep your family safe, it is perfectly acceptable to wear a mask, just remember, they’re disposable, they’re one use, you don’t wear them for three days on end."
- https://www.newswise.com/articles/video-and-transcript-newswise-live-covid-19-expert-panel-3-16-2020
"So, what can the average person do to be used to boost your immune system? The answer is nothing."
- https://www.newswise.com/articles/video-and-transcript-newswise-live-covid-19-expert-panel-3-16-2020
"There are a significant proportion of people who are young, who still need major, major intensive care to get through this time and so even if, in general, younger people are okay, there will be some young people who will need major medical intervention to get through this and just because you're young, doesn't mean you're not passing it on."
- https://www.newswise.com/articles/video-and-transcript-newswise-live-covid-19-expert-panel-3-16-2020