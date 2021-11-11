Debashish Bose, M.D., PhD, FACS, an experienced, well-respected surgeon, serves as Medical Director of The Center for Hepatobiliary Disease at Mercy as well as Associate Director of Surgical Oncology at Mercy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is Board Certified in General Surgery and offers particular expertise in advanced surgical techniques for pancreatic cancer and liver cancer. Dr. Bose provides leading edge cancer treatment options, including minimally invasive and robotic surgery in the care of late-stage and complex oncologic disease. He and his colleagues treat benign and malignant tumors in the peritoneal and abdominal cavity, including: · Stomach and Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors and Cancer · Pancreatic and Neuroendocrine Tumors · Soft Tissue Sarcoma · Metastatic Colon Cancer · Liver Tumors · Adrenal Gland Cancer Dr. Bose works in close collaboration with the liver and pancreatic experts at Mercy’s Institute for Digestive Health and Liver Disease to provide patients the best possible outcome for their diagnosis. Mercy Medical Center’s renowned surgical oncologists teamed with the experience of its liver and pancreatic experts provide patients seeking care for pancreatic cancer one of the most comprehensive gastrointestinal cancer teams in the Mid-Atlantic region. In addition to offering surgical expertise, Dr. Bose aims to provide cancer patients with the knowledge and information needed for them to better understand their specific diagnosis, treatment and outcomes. He has dedicated his career to becoming an ally and a resource for patients facing late-stage and complex cancers. He guides patients through the treatment process and helps them make decisions to optimize their care and regain hope for a better quality of life. Second opinion consultation and collaborative care with partner physicians make Dr. Bose a trusted expert among both patients and colleagues. Gastroenterologists, medical oncologists and primary care physicians rely on Dr. Bose for his insights, surgical skill and commitment to improving cancer survival. Dr. Debashish Bose actively participates in research and has been the recipient of the Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (NRSA). He has served as Principle Investigator in studies related to pancreatic cancer. His work has been published in peer-reviewed articles, book chapters and abstracts, and he has made numerous presentations to foster clinical advances in surgical oncology. Education & Fellowships · Fellowship: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center · Residency: Johns Hopkins Hospital · Medical Degree: University of Maryland School of Medicine