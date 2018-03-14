Deborah A. Pasko, Pharm.D., M.H.A., is the Sr. Director of Medication Safety and Quality at ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists). With more than 22 years of pharmacy practice experience, Dr. Pasko leads ASHP’s efforts to improve medication safety and reduce opioid misuse. Dr. Pasko’s role at ASHP includes working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the White House on national medication safety initiatives. She also serves as an advisor to the Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP), the Joint Commission (TJC), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) National Coordinating Council for Medication Error Reporting and Prevention (NCC-MERP) safety committee, and the National Quality Forum (NQF). Dr. Pasko earned her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Idaho State University College of Pharmacy. She has a Masters of Health Administration from the Walden University School of Health Sciences and completed a fellowship in Nephrology and Critical Care at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Dr. Pasko has received numerous awards including the Cheers Award for Medication Safety.