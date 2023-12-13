Deborah Cory-Slechta, PhD, is a professor of Environmental Medicine, Neuroscience, and Public Health Sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Her research focuses on the impact environmental toxins, particularly ultra-fine particles found in air pollution, have on brain development and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Professor Cory-Slechta has served on numerous national review and advisory panels for the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the Food and Drug Administration, the National Center for Toxicological Research, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Medicine, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, Centers for Disease Control.