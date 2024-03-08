Deborah Skapik, adjunct professor of physics at Saint Joseph’s University, has been studying eclipses for decades. A NASA Partner Eclipse Ambassador and a SEAL Solar Eclipse Expert, she earned her Master of Science degree in Astronomy from the Institute of Astronomy at the University of Hawai’i in 1994

Following her graduation, she worked under Jay Pasachoff, an astronomer at Williams College, who pursued eclipses across the globe. Pasachoff saw a record 36 total eclipses in his lifetime.

Skapik herself has traveled globally to witness these stunning astronomical events. She also published the book “Look UP, Below! An educator’s guide to the April 8, 2024 total eclipse of the Sun.”