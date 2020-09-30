Dee Mangin is Professor of Family Medicine, David Braley Chair in Family Medicine and Research Director at the David Braley Primary Care Research Collaborative at McMaster University. Her broad interests are: rational prescribing and drug safety; innovative models of primary care delivery; effective incorporation of evidence into patient centred practice; and the influences of science, policy and commerce on the nature of care. Her current work focuses on both strengthening primary care, and matching the burden of care to the patient’s capacity to benefit. She has wide clinical research experience in primary care, including observational and interventional quantitative research methods and community RCTs of innovative models of care. Dr. Mangin has experience leading RCTs of clinical interventions in areas such as antidepressant use, community acquired pneumonia, antibiotics in urinary tract infections, the TAPER program of deprescribing research among older adults. Before moving from New Zealand to Canada, Dee Mangin was the Director of the Primary Care Unit at the University of Otago, Christchurch, and Clinical Leader for Research Audit and Evaluation at the Pegasus Health Primary Healthcare Organisation. She was a Ministerially appointed member of the New Zealand Pharmaceutical and Therapeutic Products Advisory Committee, PHARMAC. She is a Fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, and in 2011 she received their Distinguished Service Medal. She was awarded both a Distinguished Paper at the North American Primary Care Research Group’s (NAPCRG) 2015 conference. She is the Director of MUSIC, the McMaster University Sentinel and Information Collaboration practice-based research network, and the Medical Director and cofounder of RxISK.org a website for consumer information and reporting of drug adverse reactions, as well as Chief Medical Officer for TaperMD, a clinical pathway for reducing polypharmacy.