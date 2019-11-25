Dr. Denise Galloway is a microbiologist and expert in pathogen-associated malignancies. She studies two viruses that cause cancer: human papillomavirus, or HPV, which causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer and the majority of other genital, tonsil and tongue cancers; and Merkel cell polyomavirus, or MCPyV, which is linked to 80 percent of cases of a rare but aggressive skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma, or MCC. Her work on MCPyV led to a simple blood test that allows oncologists to monitor MCC recurrence. Her HPV work helped pave the way for the cancer-preventive HPV vaccine. She was among the first researchers to show that a single HPV protein could form a virus-like particle that is the backbone of the noninfectious HPV vaccine. She also led a team that definitively linked HPV to several cancers and performed studies on the natural history of HPV infections that were critical for designing trials of the first HPV vaccine. A major aim of her work is to determine the least number of HPV vaccine doses that are required to prevent HPV infection. Galloway continues her research on the HPV vaccine, including a study in Kenya to see if a single dose of the vaccine is protective. “If we can show that it is feasible there, it will be a game-changer,” she said. “We need to get this cervical cancer vaccine to where the problem is greatest.” Each year, 53O,000 women worldwide are diagnosed with the disease, and 275,000 die from it. Most cases occur in resource-poor countries. Now, Dr. Galloway is building on her experience and that landmark advance to lead a larger and even more ambitious initiative. As scientific director of the Pathogen-Associated Malignancies Integrated Research Center, she also leads the center’s efforts to extend the success of the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer to other pathogen-associated cancers. The Galloway Lab studies the mechanisms by which human papillomaviruses contribute to cancer, with an emphasis on types most likely to progress to cervical cancer. Galloway and colleagues work to understand the natural history of genital HPV infections and why only a small subset of women infected with high-risk HPVs develop cancer. Dr. Galloway is Scientific Director of the Pathogen-Associated Malignancies Integrated Research Center at Fred Hutch.