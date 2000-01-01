Board certified rheumatologist and a clinical scientist whose area of research is in both the pharmacological and non-pharmacological management of persistent pain. Dr. Ang has been the primary investigator of three National Institute of Health (NIH)-funded clinical trials in fibromyalgia. He has approximately 25 publications in peer reviewed journals in arthritis and pain. Dr. Ang has served as an ad hoc reviewer for NIH, and also a reviewer of research abstracts for the American College of Rheumatology (ACR). He is an active member of both the ACR and the American Pain Society.