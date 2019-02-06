Dennis Hoffman closely studies the regional economy in Arizona and conducts economic research for most major businesses across the state, several state agencies and numerous foundations. Hoffman is the Director of the L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W. P. Carey School of Business and Director of ASU’s Office of the University Economist. His work includes the construction and maintenance of the tax revenue forecasting model used by the state of Arizona’s Executive Budget Office each year since 1982. Hoffman's research interests include defining and measuring the role of research universities in regional development, quantifying the value of education investments to the economic prosperity of a region, and measuring the impact of various fiscal initiatives on regional development.