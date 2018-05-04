Dr. Dennis J Patin is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, Florida. He graduated with honors from the University Of Miami, Miller School Of Medicine in 1985. Having more than 35 years of diverse experiences, especially in PAIN MANAGEMENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, Dr. Dennis J Patin affiliated with the University Of Miami Hospital And Clinics, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in the medical group the University Of Miami. Education & Training Education UM-JMH Department of Anesthesiology Residency, Anesthesiology, 1992 Naval Hospital Internship, Internal Medicine, 1986 University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Medical School, 1985
According to Dr. Dennis Patin, an anesthesiologist from Miami, there are probably not enough pain specialists to handle weekly or biweekly visits from patients with chronic pain: "We would need another full-time employee just to handle the meetings," he says.
The more intense pain is and the longer it lasts, the harder it becomes to treat, and the more likely it is to become chronic. Pain changes the structure and functioning of the nervous system. Chronic pain can make the nervous system more sensitive to pain."