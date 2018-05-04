Dr. Dennis J Patin is a Pain Management Specialist in Miami, Florida. He graduated with honors from the University Of Miami, Miller School Of Medicine in 1985. Having more than 35 years of diverse experiences, especially in PAIN MANAGEMENT, ANESTHESIOLOGY, Dr. Dennis J Patin affiliated with the University Of Miami Hospital And Clinics, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in the medical group the University Of Miami. Education & Training Education UM-JMH Department of Anesthesiology Residency, Anesthesiology, 1992 Naval Hospital Internship, Internal Medicine, 1986 University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Medical School, 1985