Derek Lemoine joined the Eller College of Management in 2011 after earning his PhD in Energy and Resources from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to teaching at Eller, he is also a research associate for the National Bureau of Economic Research and a member of the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) Climate Change Research and Policy Network. His areas of expertise include environmental and energy economics, climate change, technological change and decision-making under uncertainty and over time. His current research combines economic theory and computational methods to better understand the dynamics of optimal environmental policy and of energy systems. He is a member of the American Economic Association, the Association of Environmental and Resource Economists and the Econometric Society.