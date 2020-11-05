Dermatology Experts

Dermatology Experts

American Academy of Dermatology

Expertise: DermatologyskinNailshairSkin CancerMelanomaBasal Cell CarcinomaSquamous Cell CarcinomaAtopic DermatitisEczemaPsoriasisAcneRosaceaSun ProtectionIndoor TanningSkin DiseasesSkin ConditionsSkin Diseaseskin conditionContact

Contact the AAD for referrals to board-certified dermatologist experts who can address a variety of skin, hair and nail topics.

No Clipping

No Research/Citations

Dermatologists treat young boy who saved sister from dog attack

The American Academy of Dermatology named dermatologists Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, FAAD, and Cory Maughan, DO, FAAD, Patient Care Heroes for providing life-changing scar treatment to a young dog bite victim. Six-year-old Bridger Walker acted quickly and courageously when a dog tried to attack his younger sister earlier this year. During his effort to protect her, he suffered severe bites to his face that were treated and stitched up shortly after the incident at the nearby hospital in Cheyenne, Wyo.
16-Nov-2020 10:35:31 AM EST

Springfield Dermatologist Recognized for Extraordinary Efforts during COVID-19 Pandemic

The American Academy of Dermatology named board-certified dermatologist Sacharitha Bowers, MD, FAAD, a Patient Care Hero for her role in addressing disparities in care related to COVID-19 in Springfield, Ill.
16-Nov-2020 10:15:41 AM EST

UPenn Board-Certified Dermatologist: Why Moisturizing Hands is Critical during COVID-19 & Flu Season


05-Nov-2020 11:45:29 AM EST

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08375