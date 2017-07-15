Devoney Looser is an expert on 18th and 19th-century British literature, women’s writings, and Jane Austen. She is the author or editor of seven books on literature by women and a 2018 Guggenheim Fellow and NEH Public Scholar. Her most recent book, "The Making of Jane Austen" (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2017), was a Publishers Weekly Best Summer Book (Nonfiction) and received the Inside Higher Ed Reader’s Choice Award. She is a Foundation Professor of English and in conjunction with ASU's Global Sport Institute, she is working on a book-length project that tracks the history of roller derby, a sport she participates in occasionally as faculty advisor for the ASU Roller Derby club team. Looser’s essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Salon, and the TLS. She writes regularly on professional issues for The Chronicle of Higher Education. She's been a quoted authority about Jane Austen for CNN, The New York Times, USA Today, and the Wall Street Journal.