Dominik Mischkowski is a professor in the Department of Psychology and The Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.
Mischkowski earned his Ph.D. in psychology at The Ohio State University and conducted postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health. He joined Illinois in 2024.
His research is located at the intersection between physical pain and social affect and behavior (e.g., empathy, aggression) through a multi-method approach, relying on social pharmacological intervention, psychophysiology and functional magnetic resonance imaging.
Research areas
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Integrating intra-and interpersonal perspectives on chronic low back pain: the role of emotion regulation and attachment insecurity
|
2024
|
The Role of Awe in Acute Physical Pain
|
2024
|
Effects of Acetaminophen in Psychosocial Context
|
2024
|
Teaching information literacy in online psychology courses: Effects on student performance and self-reported confidence
|
2024
|
Learned Cues Modulate Heat And Aversive And Pleasant Tastes: Effects On Subjective Ratings And Brain Responses To Cues
|
2023
|
Early trajectories of symptom change and working alliance as predictors of treatment outcome
|
4
|
2023
|
Awe as a Psychological Analgesic for Acute Pain
|
2023
|
The relationship between drop vertical jump action‐observation brain activity and kinesiophobia after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction: A cross‐sectional fMRI study
|
7
|
2023
|
Qualitative pain research: Capturing and integrating cultural, social and linguistic data
|
2022
|
White people problems? White privilege beliefs predict attitudes toward Confederate symbols
|
7
|
2022
|
Test-retest reliability of an adaptive thermal pain calibration procedure in healthy volunteers
|
10
|
2022
|
Research participants recruited using online labor markets may feign medical conditions and overreport symptoms: Caveat emptor
|
2
|
2022
|
A NOVEL METHOD OF VERIFYING HEALTH STATUS WHEN RECRUITING ONLINE PARTICIPANTS
|
2022
|
CONNECTION TO NATURE ATTENUATES THE ASSOCIATION BETWEEN GRIEF AND DECREASED MENTAL HEALTH
|
2022
|
Left out but “in control”? Culture variations in perceived control when excluded by a close other
|
3
|
2022
|
Dispositional mindfulness and acute heat pain: Comparing stimulus-evoked pain with summary pain assessment
|
9
|
2021
|
Shaping responses to torture: What you call It matters
|
7
|
2019
|
Reply to Zaman et al.
|
1
|
2019
|
Pain or nociception? Subjective experience mediates the effects of acute noxious heat on autonomic responses-corrected and republished
|
33
|
2019
|
A social analgesic? Acetaminophen (paracetamol) reduces positive empathy
|
44
|
2019