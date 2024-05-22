Dominik Mischkowski, Ph.D.

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Professor of psychology

Expertise: NeuroscienceEmpathyAggressionPhysical PainpainEmotional PainPainkillers

Dominik Mischkowski is a professor in the Department of Psychology and The Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.


Mischkowski earned his Ph.D. in psychology at The Ohio State University and conducted postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health. He joined Illinois in 2024.


His research is located at the intersection between physical pain and social affect and behavior (e.g., empathy, aggression) through a multi-method approach, relying on social pharmacological intervention, psychophysiology and functional magnetic resonance imaging.


  • Neuroscience of empathy and aggression
  • Physical pain
  • Emotional pain
  • Painkillers (especially acetaminophen)
Title

Cited By

Year

Integrating intra-and interpersonal perspectives on chronic low back pain: the role of emotion regulation and attachment insecurity

2024

The Role of Awe in Acute Physical Pain

2024

Effects of Acetaminophen in Psychosocial Context

2024

Teaching information literacy in online psychology courses: Effects on student performance and self-reported confidence

2024

Learned Cues Modulate Heat And Aversive And Pleasant Tastes: Effects On Subjective Ratings And Brain Responses To Cues

2023

Early trajectories of symptom change and working alliance as predictors of treatment outcome

4

2023

Awe as a Psychological Analgesic for Acute Pain

2023

The relationship between drop vertical jump action‐observation brain activity and kinesiophobia after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction: A cross‐sectional fMRI study

7

2023

Qualitative pain research: Capturing and integrating cultural, social and linguistic data

2022

White people problems? White privilege beliefs predict attitudes toward Confederate symbols

7

2022

Test-retest reliability of an adaptive thermal pain calibration procedure in healthy volunteers

10

2022

Research participants recruited using online labor markets may feign medical conditions and overreport symptoms: Caveat emptor

2

2022

A NOVEL METHOD OF VERIFYING HEALTH STATUS WHEN RECRUITING ONLINE PARTICIPANTS

2022

CONNECTION TO NATURE ATTENUATES THE ASSOCIATION BETWEEN GRIEF AND DECREASED MENTAL HEALTH

2022

Left out but “in control”? Culture variations in perceived control when excluded by a close other

3

2022

Dispositional mindfulness and acute heat pain: Comparing stimulus-evoked pain with summary pain assessment

9

2021

Shaping responses to torture: What you call It matters

7

2019

Reply to Zaman et al.

1

2019

Pain or nociception? Subjective experience mediates the effects of acute noxious heat on autonomic responses-corrected and republished

33

2019

A social analgesic? Acetaminophen (paracetamol) reduces positive empathy

44

2019

