Dominik Mischkowski is a professor in the Department of Psychology and The Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.

Mischkowski earned his Ph.D. in psychology at The Ohio State University and conducted postdoctoral research at the National Institutes of Health. He joined Illinois in 2024.

His research is located at the intersection between physical pain and social affect and behavior (e.g., empathy, aggression) through a multi-method approach, relying on social pharmacological intervention, psychophysiology and functional magnetic resonance imaging.

Research areas