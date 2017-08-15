Don A. Moore, PhD

Don A. Moore, PhD

University of California, Berkeley Haas School of Business

Professor | Lorraine Tyson Mitchell Chair in Leadership and Communication

Expertise: Organization BehaviourOverconfidenceNegotiationEthical Choice

Don Moore is the Lorraine Tyson Mitchell Chair in Leadership and Communication at Berkeley Haas. He received his PhD in Organization Behavior from Northwestern University. His research interests include overconfidence—including when people think they are better than they actually are, when people think they are better than others, and when they are too sure they know the truth. He is only occasionally overconfident.

Expertise and Research Interests:

Ethical Choice
Decision-Making
Overconfidence
Negotiation

Positions Held:

2016 – present, Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business
2010 – 2016, Associate Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business
Courtesy appointment in the Department of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley
2015 – present, Faculty Director, Xlab
2000 – 2010, Assistant to Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University

Title

Cited By

Year

Judgment in managerial decision making

4593

2012

The trouble with overconfidence.

1817

2008

The trouble with overconfidence.

1817

2008

Redefine statistical significance

1254

2018

Negotiation

1027

2000

The dirt on coming clean: Perverse effects of disclosing conflicts of interest

840

2005

Conflicts of interest and the case of auditor independence: Moral seduction and strategic issue cycling

674

2006

Why good accountants do bad audits

608

2002

Processo decisório: para cursos de administração e economia

520

2015

Long and short routes to success in electronically mediated negotiations: Group affiliations and good vibrations

390

1999

A status-enhancement account of overconfidence.

349

2012

A status-enhancement account of overconfidence.

349

2012

Overconfidence and underconfidence: When and why people underestimate (and overestimate) the competition

339

2007

Overconfidence and underconfidence: When and why people underestimate (and overestimate) the competition

339

2007

Self-interest, automaticity, and the psychology of conflict of interest

326

2004

Error and bias in comparative judgment: On being both better and worse than we think we are.

318

2007

Myopic social prediction and the solo comparison effect.

286

2003

Effects of task difficulty on use of advice

282

2007

Barriers to resolution in ideologically based negotiations: The role of values and institutions

244

2002

Not so above average after all: When people believe they are worse than average and its implications for theories of bias in social comparison

205

2007

No Pitches / Articles Found

“So many people actively pursue a strategy of trying to fool themselves into being more confident. Confidence that doesn’t match reality or ability is just delusion.”

- https://www.inverse.com/mind-body/the-truth-about-confidence-4-steps-to-recalibrating-self-perception

Understanding the limits of confidence is key to overcoming this pandemic — and the next. Research on confidence has documented the dangers of being too confident. Overconfident people fail to plan for threats, such as COVID-19. Overconfident leaders make mistakes that put others at risk.

- https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-03-26/coronavirus-overconfidence-donald-trump-leadership

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07524