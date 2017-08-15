Don Moore is the Lorraine Tyson Mitchell Chair in Leadership and Communication at Berkeley Haas. He received his PhD in Organization Behavior from Northwestern University. His research interests include overconfidence—including when people think they are better than they actually are, when people think they are better than others, and when they are too sure they know the truth. He is only occasionally overconfident. Expertise and Research Interests: Ethical Choice Decision-Making Overconfidence Negotiation Positions Held: 2016 – present, Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business 2010 – 2016, Associate Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business Courtesy appointment in the Department of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley 2015 – present, Faculty Director, Xlab 2000 – 2010, Assistant to Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University