Don Moore is the Lorraine Tyson Mitchell Chair in Leadership and Communication at Berkeley Haas. He received his PhD in Organization Behavior from Northwestern University. His research interests include overconfidence—including when people think they are better than they actually are, when people think they are better than others, and when they are too sure they know the truth. He is only occasionally overconfident. Expertise and Research Interests: Ethical Choice Decision-Making Overconfidence Negotiation Positions Held: 2016 – present, Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business 2010 – 2016, Associate Professor, Management of Organizations Group, Haas School of Business Courtesy appointment in the Department of Psychology, University of California, Berkeley 2015 – present, Faculty Director, Xlab 2000 – 2010, Assistant to Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Judgment in managerial decision making
|
4593
|
2012
|
The trouble with overconfidence.
|
1817
|
2008
|
|
Redefine statistical significance
|
1254
|
2018
|
Negotiation
|
1027
|
2000
|
The dirt on coming clean: Perverse effects of disclosing conflicts of interest
|
840
|
2005
|
Conflicts of interest and the case of auditor independence: Moral seduction and strategic issue cycling
|
674
|
2006
|
Why good accountants do bad audits
|
608
|
2002
|
Processo decisório: para cursos de administração e economia
|
520
|
2015
|
Long and short routes to success in electronically mediated negotiations: Group affiliations and good vibrations
|
390
|
1999
|
A status-enhancement account of overconfidence.
|
349
|
2012
|
|
Overconfidence and underconfidence: When and why people underestimate (and overestimate) the competition
|
339
|
2007
|
|
Self-interest, automaticity, and the psychology of conflict of interest
|
326
|
2004
|
Error and bias in comparative judgment: On being both better and worse than we think we are.
|
318
|
2007
|
Myopic social prediction and the solo comparison effect.
|
286
|
2003
|
Effects of task difficulty on use of advice
|
282
|
2007
|
Barriers to resolution in ideologically based negotiations: The role of values and institutions
|
244
|
2002
|
Not so above average after all: When people believe they are worse than average and its implications for theories of bias in social comparison
|
205
|
2007
“So many people actively pursue a strategy of trying to fool themselves into being more confident. Confidence that doesn’t match reality or ability is just delusion.”
- https://www.inverse.com/mind-body/the-truth-about-confidence-4-steps-to-recalibrating-self-perception
Understanding the limits of confidence is key to overcoming this pandemic — and the next. Research on confidence has documented the dangers of being too confident. Overconfident people fail to plan for threats, such as COVID-19. Overconfident leaders make mistakes that put others at risk.
- https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2020-03-26/coronavirus-overconfidence-donald-trump-leadership