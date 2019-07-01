Dr. Donald Anderson is the Director, U.S. National Office for Harmful Algal Blooms and a Senior Scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. His lab studies species of toxic algae responsible for disrupting human and ecosystem health. While some of these organisms create the phenomena commonly known as “red tides,” others can be less visible while still causing illness. From the Caribbean to the Arctic, his team is working to understand the factors that drive these harmful algal bloom (HAB) events. Lab: https://www2.whoi.edu/site/andersonlab/