Don Daniels documents and describes the underdocumented languages in Papua New Guinea, as well as doing comparative reconstruction. In 2022, he received the National Science Foundation’s most prestigious award in support of early-career faculty, the CAREER Award. Daniels has been a UO faculty member since 2018. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. in linguistics from University of California, Santa Barbara, and his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth.