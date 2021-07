Dr. Abrams has practiced at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore for more than 30 years. He has been chairman of ophthalmology at the Krieger Eye Institute at Sinai for more than a decade. Dr. Abrams earned his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University, attended medical school at the Medical College of Pennsylvania, completed his residency at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and his fellowship at Dohney Eye Institute, USC in glaucoma.