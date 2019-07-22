Donald D. Hoffman is a full professor of cognitive science at the University of California, Irvine, where he studies consciousness, visual perception and evolutionary psychology using mathematical models and psychophysical experiments. His research subjects include facial attractiveness, the recognition of shape, the perception of motion and color, the evolution of perception, and the mind-body problem. Hoffman has received a Distinguished Scientific Award of the American Psychological Association for early career research into visual perception, the Rustum Roy Award of the Chopra Foundation, and the Troland Research Award of the US National Academy of Sciences. He is the author of The Case Against Reality and Visual Intelligence, and the co-author (with Bruce Bennett and Chetan Prakash) of Observer Mechanics.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Parts of recognition
|
1793
|
1984
|
Visual intelligence: How we create what we see
|
1227
|
2000
|
Salience of visual parts
|
655
|
1997
|
The interpretation of biological motion
|
343
|
1982
|
The interface theory of perception
|
323
|
2015
|
Observer mechanics: A formal theory of perception
|
261
|
2014
|
Parsing silhouettes: The short-cut rule
|
219
|
1999
|
Codon constraints on closed 2D shapes
|
204
|
1985
|
Automotive lighting and human vision
|
170
|
2007
|
The computation of structure from fixed-axis motion: Rigid structures
|
158
|
1986
|
The case against reality: Why evolution hid the truth from our eyes
|
150
|
2019
|
The user-interface theory of perception: Natural selection drives true perception to swift extinction
|
143
|
2009
|
Parts of visual objects: An experimental test of the minima rule
|
140
|
1989
|
Inferring three-dimensional shapes from two-dimensional silhouettes
|
139
|
1987
|
Part-based representations of visual shape and implications for visual cognition
|
132
|
2001
|
Natural selection and veridical perceptions
|
131
|
2010
|
Objects of consciousness
|
127
|
2014
|
Completing visual contours: The relationship between relatability and minimizing inflections
|
125
|
1999
|
Genericity in spatial vision.
|
125
|
1995
|
Discriminating rigid from nonrigid motion: Minimum points and views
|
123
|
1990