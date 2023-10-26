Donald W. Penney, MD, MSC, FACEP is a neurosurgeon, board certified emergency medicine physician and a neuroanatomist. He serves as the chair of the department of clinical education at PCOM Georgia and as a professor of neuroscience and emergency medicine.

In his position, he is responsible for teaching Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine students primary care skills, neuroscience and emergency medicine. Dr. Penney conducts research in sports head injuries, as well as neuro trauma and metacognition.

Dr. Penney completed a residency in neurosurgery at McGill University, Montreal, Quebec. He received the Top Surgeons Award from the Consumer Council of America in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013.