Brown conducts research at the intersection of race, rhetoric and public policy, particularly pertaining to African Americans and Latinos. Specifically, such research has come to entail (1) the correlation between race and the official/national language movement and (2) Latinos and state orchestrated immigration reform and the political/legal fallout such policies produce. He was granted a U.S. Fulbright Scholar Award for the spring of 2017, to teach on the topics of race and public policy in America at the University of Maribor in Slovenia. He served as editor of the Journal of Race and Policy (2012–15) and edited a special issue of the Journal of Latino and Latin American Studies in August 2013 on the “discursive state of American immigration reform.” He is the lead author of the 2014 book, “When Race and Policy Collide: Contemporary Immigration Debates.” He is co-author of "Voting Rights Under Fire: The Continuing Struggle for People of Color," a book examining modern efforts to restrict the voting rights of black and Latino citizens by exploring the history behind the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and its evolution in the decades since. Brown’s research has also appeared in law and policy journals ranging from the Harvard Journal of Hispanic Policy to the International Journal of Discrimination and the Law. Brown is currently working on three other books pertaining to race and public policy, see CV for more details. Brown has presented research and delivered addresses around the world in conjunction with many universities and academic organizations. Brown has spoken at the National University of Ireland (Galway), University of Innsbruck (Austria), University of Ghent (Belgium), Jagiellonian University (Krakow), College of the Bahamas (Nassau), University of Maribor (Slovenia) and at other academic organizations in the United States, Latin America, Sri Lanka and Canada. Brown has taught courses on Communication, Race and Public Policy; Intercultural Communication: Cultures in Conflict; Introduction to Culture and Communication; Rhetoric and Social Order; Political Communication: Campaigns and Elections; and Electing the President.