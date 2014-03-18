Doug Guthrie is an expert in international business and trade, technology and society, entrepreneurship and technology transfer, and organizational development. Guthrie uses his past experience in his teaching at ASU since he was a senior director at Apple in Shanghai, China, where he led Apple University efforts on leadership and organizational development in China. Guthrie is a professor and the director of China Initiatives at the Thunderbird School of Global Management. He has spent his career researching, writing, teaching and advising companies about organizational development and the Chinese economic reforms.