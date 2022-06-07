As a historian of modern Europe, Doug Haynes is particularly interested in understanding the relationship of medicine and science to imperialism. This broad theme animates his two books. Fit to Practice: Empire, Race, Gender, and the Making of British Medicine and Imperial Medicine: Patrick Medicine and the Conquest of Tropical Disease. Together these books have demonstrated the place of British imperialism and its after-life in shaping professional identities, directing the movement of medical labor across time and space, and enabling the rise of bio-medical expertise in the United Kingdom from the early 19th century to the late 20th century. This research program has also spurred Haynes' interest in understanding other national histories of medicine. Haynes is currently completing a book on the American Historical Association, 1847-1900. Provisionally titled “A Question of Taste”, this project examines the centrality of racial and gender difference in constituting American medicine as a distinctive social formation of professional competency and expertise. His article entitled “Policing the Social Boundaries of American Medical Association, 1847-1870” outlined this argument. Finally, Haynes' research interests extend to interrogating the place of the British past in the cultural landscape of the United States, ranging from television programming, historical fiction, to higher education.