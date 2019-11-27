Dr. Jennifer Irvin is the Director of the Materials Science, Engineering, and Commercialization Program as well as an Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Texas State University. Her research focuses on electroactive polymers, that is, polymers that change their properties in the presence of an electric field. Projects include synthesis of novel n-doping polymers with enhanced stability, using electroactive polymers to develop energy storage devices as alternatives to traditional batteries and capacitors, using electroactive polymers to detect and treat cancer, using processing approaches to enhance electroactivity, developing nanocomposites for water purification, and preparing, modifying, and characterizing nanoparticles. Dr. Irvin received a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Florida under the guidance of Dr. John R. Reynolds prior to spending two years as a post-doctoral fellow at Sandia National Laboratories. Dr. Irvin then spent eight years as a Research Chemist and Head of Analytical Chemistry in the Chemistry and Materials Division of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in China Lake, CA. In 2008 Dr. Irvin joined the faculty at Texas State University as an Assistant Professor; she was promoted to Associate Professor in 2014. Dr. Irvin has more than 40 publications, 19 patents issued, and over 100 technical presentations. She is a member of the American Chemical Society.