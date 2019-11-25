Larry Fulton is an Associate Professor of Health Administration at Texas State University, San Marcos. He earned his Doctorate of Philosophy / Masters of Science in Statistics from the University of Texas at Austin, his Master of Health Administration from Baylor, and three other graduate degrees. Dr. Fulton is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and maintains the credentials of Chartered Scientist and Chartered Statistician (CStat CSci) as a Fellow in the Royal Statistical Society. He is a Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) of the Institute for Operations Research & Management Science, a Certified Quality Engineer and Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CQE CSSBB) of the American Society for Quality and a Professional Statistician (PStat) of the American Statistical Association.