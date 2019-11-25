Larry Fulton is an Associate Professor of Health Administration at Texas State University, San Marcos. He earned his Doctorate of Philosophy / Masters of Science in Statistics from the University of Texas at Austin, his Master of Health Administration from Baylor, and three other graduate degrees. Dr. Fulton is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and maintains the credentials of Chartered Scientist and Chartered Statistician (CStat CSci) as a Fellow in the Royal Statistical Society. He is a Certified Analytics Professional (CAP) of the Institute for Operations Research & Management Science, a Certified Quality Engineer and Certified Six Sigma Black Belt (CQE CSSBB) of the American Society for Quality and a Professional Statistician (PStat) of the American Statistical Association.
As the opioid epidemic continues, understanding the geospatial, temporal, and demand patterns is important for policymakers to assign resources and interdict individual, organization, and country-level bad actors.