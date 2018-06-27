As Managing Director – Data Science for Youth Villages, Sarah Hurley, Ph.D., is responsible for the management of research activities across the organization. She supervises the outcome evaluation process that tracks thousands children and youth after they leave Youth Villages’ programs. She also manages funded research projects, develops research-based policy recommendations, and presents research results nationwide. Dr. Hurley began her career in the biostatistics division at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, held several positions at the Ohio Department of Health, and served as interim executive director of an AIDS service organization. She also taught at the undergraduate level for 12 years at the University of Michigan-Flint, Pittsburg State University and Arkansas State University. She earned her doctorate degree in health outcomes and policy research from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in 2008.