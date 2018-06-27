Dr. Tim Goldsmith has been a member of the Youth Villages executive staff since 1989. As the chief clinical officer, he provides leadership and supervision in the development and implementation of all clinical models and interventions. Dr. Goldsmith has direct responsibility for the clinical, research and evaluation, placement services and performance improvement and compliance departments. He has been intimately involved in the development and implementation of evidence-based programs at Youth Villages, including trauma-focused cognitive behavior therapy, Multisystemic Therapy, Collaborative Problem Solving and other outcome-based strategies. Dr. Goldsmith holds a bachelor of science degree in sociology from Lambuth College and earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in marriage and family therapy from the University of Southern California. He has served a gubernatorial appointment to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, been a member of the national advisory council of the Children in Managed Care Initiative of the Center for Healthcare Strategies (funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation), and has served as an advisor board member for MST Services. His professional publications include the Children’s Mental Health and Research Policy conference, Blueprints Conference, Florida Child Welfare conference and the Alliance for Children and Families conference.