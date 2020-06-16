Prof. Dushyantha Jayaweera MD, FACP, MRCOG (UK), CIP is a Professor in Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He graduated from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, and has been working on HIV for the last 25 years. He has received grant support from the National Institutes of Drug Abuse, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and the National Science Foundation. Dr. Jayaweera has led and continues to lead numerous industry-funded trials of HIV and HIV/HCV coinfection and has published extensively. He was formerly the Associate Vice Provost for Human Subject Research overseeing the activities of the ethics committees. He received his M.D. degree in Sri Lanka and trained in medicine in Sri Lanka, Great Britain, and the Loyola University of Chicago. In conjunction with other esteemed faculty members at UM, he has been instrumental in initiating minority HIV and HIV/HCV care clinics in the US. Prof. Jayaweera is a frequent speaker and organizer of international workshops, meetings, and conferences.
Jayaweera said, “There’s physicians from intensive care, infectious disease, epidemiologists. We all come together and form teams of teams to get the job done.”
- New emergency COVID-19 drug in testing phase excites South Florida doctors
Jayaweera said, “The current patient we are treating, he’s on a ventilator. it’s within 48 hours of going on the ventilator, we started the treatment.”
- University of Miami doctors testing new drug that could help prevent ventilating COVID-19 patients
“Moderna is an RNA vaccine and it has two injections, whereas Johson is one injection – one of the advantages of this vaccine is that its platform can have a rapid operationalization and create one billion vaccine doses over the next year. So that’s one of the advantages, provided the study shows that it works.”
- Latest on COVID Drug and Vaccine Trials: An Expert Panel with Trial Site Doctors and the American Medical Association
“I think March – April we may have some information, it’s hard to say, but the other vaccines are ahead of us – for example Pfizer, Moderna – they started about 2 months before. So, if there is a definite signal then they may come out slightly before us, so it could be somewhere from January to April I would say. The early information.”
- Latest on COVID Drug and Vaccine Trials: An Expert Panel with Trial Site Doctors and the American Medical Association