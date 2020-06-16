Prof. Dushyantha Jayaweera MD, FACP, MRCOG (UK), CIP is a Professor in Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. He graduated from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka, and has been working on HIV for the last 25 years. He has received grant support from the National Institutes of Drug Abuse, National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and the National Science Foundation. Dr. Jayaweera has led and continues to lead numerous industry-funded trials of HIV and HIV/HCV coinfection and has published extensively. He was formerly the Associate Vice Provost for Human Subject Research overseeing the activities of the ethics committees. He received his M.D. degree in Sri Lanka and trained in medicine in Sri Lanka, Great Britain, and the Loyola University of Chicago. In conjunction with other esteemed faculty members at UM, he has been instrumental in initiating minority HIV and HIV/HCV care clinics in the US. Prof. Jayaweera is a frequent speaker and organizer of international workshops, meetings, and conferences.