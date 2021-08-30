Dr. Eduardo Bunge is Professor in the department of Psychology at Palo Alto University and Director of the Master of Science in Psychology. He was born and educated in Argentina, earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Buenos Aires, and received his Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Palermo (Argentina). Dr. Bunge currently directs the Children and Adolescents Psychotherapy and Technology (CAPT) Research Lab, and is Associate Director for the International Institute of Internet Interventions for Health at Palo Alto University. He has published five clinical books in three languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese), and more than 40 articles in peer reviewed journals and chapters. Has been teaching in the Master in Science program since 2013 and is highly passionate about how technology can contribute to high quality education and advancing the field of Mental Health