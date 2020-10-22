Dr. Edward C. Jones López is trained in infectious diseases and epidemiology and has extensive experience in the design, implementation and oversight of large, international collaborative research projects. Over the last decade, Dr. Jones has participated as principal investigator or co-investigator in several clinical studies in tuberculosis (TB) and HIV, and has made a number of contributions to the understanding of TB in human populations. Fluent in Spanish, French and Portuguese, Dr. Jones has lived and worked for extended periods of time in under-resourced settings providing him with a unique ability to work effectively in cross-cultural settings and pursue his longstanding interest in TB, HIV/AIDS and global health issues. Dr. Jones is particularly interested in translational science and in applying epidemiologic methods to understand the determinants of TB transmission, infection and disease, using a multidisciplinary research approach.
Edward Jones-Lopez, MD, MS, a Keck Medicine of USC infectious diseases expert and investigator of one of the Operation Warp Speed vaccine clinical trials, answers the questions on everyone’s mind.
Trump’s doctors “must be sufficiently concerned with what they are seeing that they decided to use an experimental medicine ... Experimental drugs are by definition risky,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, infectious disease specialist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
“What is very clear now is that it’s a multisystemic disease,” says Edward Charles Jones-Lopez, an assistant professor in medicine specializing in infectious diseases at Keck Medicine of USC. "It can affect basically any organ of the body." Jones-Lopez says doctors aren’t yet sure why some people experience respiratory symptoms, like shortness of breath, while others experience “severe manifestations,” like blood clots and stroke. And many infected people may have no symptoms at all.
“The other very important signal to keep our eyes on obviously is safety and the pausing of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are obviously around very potentially concerning side effects that are related or not to the vaccine and that’s really about – that’s the reason why these pauses have occurred and in my mind, it really just demonstrates – and this is a very important message to send to the public, it really demonstrates how the system is working as intended and we’re going through the standard safety assessments that include the pre-clinical – of these large studies that are looking at both efficacy and safety.”
“I think an optimistic view for the trials that have either completed enrollment or are about to complete enrollment is a signal that is going to appear that is going to make itself apparent in the next 3-6 months after completing enrollment and I would think that a more realistic view is maybe after that, meaning in the next 6 to 12 months I would say.”
