Trump’s doctors “must be sufficiently concerned with what they are seeing that they decided to use an experimental medicine ... Experimental drugs are by definition risky,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, infectious disease specialist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. - Trump being treated with experimental drug showing promise in UK trials

“What is very clear now is that it’s a multisystemic disease,” says Edward Charles Jones-Lopez, an assistant professor in medicine specializing in infectious diseases at Keck Medicine of USC. "It can affect basically any organ of the body." Jones-Lopez says doctors aren’t yet sure why some people experience respiratory symptoms, like shortness of breath, while others experience “severe manifestations,” like blood clots and stroke. And many infected people may have no symptoms at all. - Your COVID-19 Guide: What to Know About Symptoms, Social Distancing, and How to Protect Yourself

“The other very important signal to keep our eyes on obviously is safety and the pausing of the AstraZeneca and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are obviously around very potentially concerning side effects that are related or not to the vaccine and that’s really about – that’s the reason why these pauses have occurred and in my mind, it really just demonstrates – and this is a very important message to send to the public, it really demonstrates how the system is working as intended and we’re going through the standard safety assessments that include the pre-clinical – of these large studies that are looking at both efficacy and safety.” - Third spike" in COVID-19 cases, plus the vaccine trials: Live Expert Panel