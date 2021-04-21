Professor Edward W. De Barbieri teaches courses in community economic development law and directs the Community Economic Development Clinic, which focuses on community-based transactional skills and advocacy. His scholarship examines ways the public can engage in land use approvals and economic development activities and how that engagement can lead to reforms in economic and social systems. His articles have appeared or are forthcoming in the Fordham Law Review, Florida State University Law Review, Cardozo Law Review, Fordham Urban Law Journal, and Journal of Affordable Housing & Community Development Law. Prior to joining the Albany Law School faculty in 2016, Professor De Barbieri directed a community economic development clinic at Brooklyn Law School, and was an Adjunct Professor of Clinical Law at New York University School of Law. His background also includes work as a legal services attorney at the Community Development Project of the Urban Justice Center, beginning as an Equal Justice Works fellow. He spent his final year of law school conducting research in Ireland as a Fulbright fellow, and is a graduate of Yale Divinity School, where he concentrated in religious ethics. LL.M. National University of Ireland, Cork, MAR Yale Divinity School, J.D. Brooklyn Law School