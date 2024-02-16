Eef Hogervorst did her PhD at the University of Maastricht on the modelling of age-related cognitive decline.
She subsequently worked at the Universities of Oxford (1998-2005), Arkansas Medical Sciences USA, and Cambridge as a neuropsychologist and epidemiologist, investigating risk factors for Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline.
Professor Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology at Loughborough University, sits down to discuss the factors influencing the menopause, what the best treatment options are, the relationship between oestrogen and dementia, and the controversies surrounding the andropause (the ‘male menopause’).
