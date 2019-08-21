Eileen Sullivan-Marx, PhD, RN, FAAN, is the dean of the New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing and the Erline Perkins McGriff Professor of Nursing. She is a distinguished nursing leader, educator, and clinician known for research and innovative approaches in primary care, testing methods of payment for nurses particularly with Medicaid and Medicare, sustaining models of care using advanced practice nurses locally and globally, and developing health policy in community-based settings. With a strong belief in the integration of practice, research, education, and interdisciplinary team work, Sullivan-Marx has built and sustained models of team care including a private family practice, growing a Program of All Inclusive Care for Elders (PACE) from 75 to 525 people in five years that saved the state of Pennsylvania fifteen cents on the dollar in Medicaid funding, and launched numerous older adult team programs in academic centers as well as the Veterans Administration. Sullivan-Marx will serve as the president of the American Academy of Nursing from October 2019 through October 2021. She is active in regional, state, and national policy, and served as an American Political Science Congressional Fellow and Senior Advisor to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services Office of Medicaid and Medicare Coordination in 2010, just after the passage of the Affordable Care Act.