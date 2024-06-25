Dr. Teplinsky is a board-certified medical oncologist specializing in breast and gynecologic oncology. She is the head of breast and gynecological medical oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care in Paramus, New Jersey, and a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.
Her clinical and research interests focus on young women with breast cancer, survivorship, exercise oncology, and the use of social media in oncology. She is passionate about oncology education and advocacy on social media and is the host of the INTERLUDE Podcast, where she shares the stories and experiences of those who have been affected by cancer. The podcast provides support, inspiration, encouragement, hope, and strength to others who are going through similar experiences.
You can also follow Dr. Teplinsky's work and advocacy on Instagram and YouTube.
Living Beyond Breast Cancer is proud to announce the expansion of the No One Missed campaign to the metastatic breast cancer community. This multi-year, integrated campaign is designed to educate about the critical role of biomarker testing in metastatic breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.
