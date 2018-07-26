Dr. Elizabeth D. Benchley is director of the Division of Anthropology and Archaeology and of the Archaeology Institute at the University of West Florida. Dr. Benchley manages the institute's resources to support the academic and research interests of the division's faculty, staff and students. Her local research focuses on the Spanish, British and American archaeology of the Pensacola area. She teaches courses in cultural resource management and writing in anthropology and she is active in public archaeology outreach. Dr. Benchley has authored hundreds of reports and monographs on her archaeological investigations in the Midwest and the Pensacola area.