Elizabeth Small is the UA Little Rock Director of Business Networks and the Real Estate Instructor in the School of Business Finance Department. As a former business owner, she brings 32+ years of commercial real estate development, real estate brokerage, commercial contracting, and property management experience to the classroom.
A group of University of Arkansas at Little Rock students won a national Real Estate Challenge in Chicago, winning a $5,000 scholarship that will be used to support finance/real estate students at UA Little Rock. UA Little Rock was the Undergraduate Division Winner of the Harold E. Eisenberg Foundation’s Annual Real Estate Challenge, which matches teams from selected universities in a competition focusing on a high-profile development/redevelopment project in the Chicago Metropolitan area.
28-Apr-2023 10:10:05 AM EDT