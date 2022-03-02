Dr Ellen Brooks Pollock is an expert mathematical modelling and epidemiology. She is based at the Bristol Veterinary School where her focus is on using infectious disease modelling, disease dynamic theory and epidemiological data to answer applied questions about the transmission and control of infectious diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic she collaborated with other academics to investigate mapping and mitigation strategies within schools, as well as exploring quantitative predictions in response to the evolving nature of the pandemic. She has also studied the national prevalence of Hepatitis B and Zoonotic Tuberculosis. In tandem with her teaching and research commitments, Dr Brooks-Pollock is focused on developing tools for communicating about the nature of infectious diseases to non-modellers, particularly with a view to answering policy-relevant questions. She has featured on BBC News and BBC Radio 4 Today, as well as Newsnight, Countryfile and Farming Today. Dr Brooks-Pollock is also a member of the government’s SPI-M modelling group, as well as the SAGE-subgroup on children and schools, a member of the JUNIPER (Joint UNIversities Pandemic and Epidemiological Research) consortium, and a member of the UK government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency’s National Expert Group (NEG) for outbreaks. Education 2003 - MSci Mathematics, University College London 2008 - PhD Maths/Biology, University of Warwick Affiliations SPI-M modelling group: Member, JUNIPER (Joint UNIversities Pandemic and Epidemiological Research) consortium : Member, Animal and Plant Health Agency’s National Expert Group : Member