Ellen D. Wu is associate professor of history at Indiana University Bloomington. As a specialist in 20th-century U.S. history, she focuses her research, writing and teaching interests on Asian Americans, race and immigration. She is the author of the multiple-award-winning "The Color of Success: Asian Americans and the Origins of the Model Minority" (Princeton University Press, 2014). Her work has been featured in a variety of public-facing venues, including The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NPR, PBS, Time, Limestone Post, Al-Jazeera English, Voice of America, C-SPAN's American History TV and TruTV's "investigative comedy" show "Adam Ruins Everything." Wu's research has been supported with fellowships from the Ford Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the University of Texas at Austin’s Institute for Historical Studies, and the University of Chicago’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture. She is now writing "Overrepresented: Asian Americans in the Age of Affirmative Action, " a history of race, policy and democracy since the 1960s. Wu serves as a member of the Indiana Advisory Committee for the United States Commission on Civil Rights. She was named a "Champion of Diversity" by Indiana Minority Business Magazine in 2017.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The color of success
|
460
|
2013
|
““America's Chinese””: Anti-Communism, Citizenship, and Cultural Diplomacy during the Cold War
|
41
|
2008
|
Race and retail: Consumption across the color line
|
19
|
2015
|
" Smoke and mirrors": conditional inclusion, model minorities, and the pre-1965 dismantling of Asian exclusion
|
16
|
2015
|
Chinese-American Transnationalism Aboard the Love Boat
|
16
|
2005
|
Race and Asian American citizenship from World War II to the movement
|
13
|
2006
|
Asian Americans and the ‘model minority’myth
|
12
|
2014
|
It's Time to Center War in US Immigration History
|
4
|
2019
|
Warring Over Valor: How Race and Gender Shaped American Military Heroism in the Twentieth and Twenty-first Centuries
|
3
|
2018
|
Introduction. Imperatives of Asian American Citizenship
|
3
|
2013
|
Epilogue. Model Minority/Asian American
|
2
|
2013
|
Distinguished Asian American Political and Governmental Leaders
|
2
|
2002
|
The Invention of the Model Minority
|
1
|
2016
|
Race and Retail: Consumption across the Color Line
|
1
|
2015
|
Asian Americans in Dixie: Race and Migration in the South. The Asian American Experience
|
1
|
2015
|
asian americans anD the conunDrums of statistical mirroring
|
0
|
2020
|
7 Overrepresentation
|
0
|
2020
|
David K. Yoo and Eiichiro Azuma (eds.), The Oxford Handbook of Asian American History (New York: Oxford University Press, 2016, $150.00). Pp. xv+ 524. isbn 978 0 1998 6046 3.
|
0
|
2018
|
Warring over Valor:: War Culture
|
0
|
2018
|
Fateful Ties: A History of America's Preoccupation with China
|
0
|
2015