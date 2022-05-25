Ellen Wu, Ph.D.

Ellen Wu, Ph.D.

Indiana University

Associate Professor of History

Expertise: Asian American StudiesAsian AmericansRace in the United StatesU.S. immigration historyImmigrationMigration

Ellen D. Wu is associate professor of history at Indiana University Bloomington. As a specialist in 20th-century U.S. history, she focuses her research, writing and teaching interests on Asian Americans, race and immigration. She is the author of the multiple-award-winning "The Color of Success: Asian Americans and the Origins of the Model Minority" (Princeton University Press, 2014).

Her work has been featured in a variety of public-facing venues, including The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, NPR, PBS, Time, Limestone Post, Al-Jazeera English, Voice of America, C-SPAN's American History TV and TruTV's "investigative comedy" show "Adam Ruins Everything."

Wu's research has been supported with fellowships from the Ford Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the University of Texas at Austin’s Institute for Historical Studies, and the University of Chicago’s Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture. She is now writing "Overrepresented: Asian Americans in the Age of Affirmative Action, " a history of race, policy and democracy since the 1960s.

Wu serves as a member of the Indiana Advisory Committee for the United States Commission on Civil Rights. She was named a "Champion of Diversity" by Indiana Minority Business Magazine in 2017.

Title

Cited By

Year

The color of success

460

2013

““America's Chinese””: Anti-Communism, Citizenship, and Cultural Diplomacy during the Cold War

41

2008

Race and retail: Consumption across the color line

19

2015

" Smoke and mirrors": conditional inclusion, model minorities, and the pre-1965 dismantling of Asian exclusion

16

2015

Chinese-American Transnationalism Aboard the Love Boat

16

2005

Race and Asian American citizenship from World War II to the movement

13

2006

Asian Americans and the ‘model minority’myth

12

2014

It's Time to Center War in US Immigration History

4

2019

Warring Over Valor: How Race and Gender Shaped American Military Heroism in the Twentieth and Twenty-first Centuries

3

2018

Introduction. Imperatives of Asian American Citizenship

3

2013

Epilogue. Model Minority/Asian American

2

2013

Distinguished Asian American Political and Governmental Leaders

2

2002

The Invention of the Model Minority

1

2016

Race and Retail: Consumption across the Color Line

1

2015

Asian Americans in Dixie: Race and Migration in the South. The Asian American Experience

1

2015

asian americans anD the conunDrums of statistical mirroring

0

2020

7 Overrepresentation

0

2020

David K. Yoo and Eiichiro Azuma (eds.), The Oxford Handbook of Asian American History (New York: Oxford University Press, 2016, $150.00). Pp. xv+ 524. isbn 978 0 1998 6046 3.

0

2018

Warring over Valor:: War Culture

0

2018

Fateful Ties: A History of America's Preoccupation with China

0

2015

