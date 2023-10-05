Dr. Ellina Bernard is an SNSF Ambizione Fellow at Empa, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Material Science and Technology, where she works for the development of alternative low embodied energy CO2 binders. Dr. Bernard is one of the two 2022 Gustavo Colonnetti medallists. Her presentation "Cement and clay chemistry for the development of low embodied CO2 binders and their durability”, presented in March 2022 during the 75th RILEM Anniversary webinar, can be found here. She co-chairs the new TC MBC, MgO-based concrete, and is a member of two other recent TCs: TC PEM, Processing of earth-based materials, and TC MCP Accelerated Mineral Carbonation for the production of construction materials. Her research looks at the hydration, stability, strength, and durability of alternative materials based on clays and/or cementitious materials. Her research interests mainly focus on the hydration/carbonation mechanisms and kinetics of the reactions but also on the structures, the compositions, the surface properties, and the stability of the phases composing such binders.